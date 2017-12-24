Police: Teenager dies after shooting at Christmas Eve gathering in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot to death at a Christmas Eve gathering in Colonial Heights Sunday night.
Police said the incident happened in the 500 block of Riverview Road in Colonial Heights.
According to police, someone pulled out a gun and fired among the group of people.
The teenager who was shot was taken to Tri-Cities ER, where he died from his injuries.
Police said a suspect who they think fired the weapon is in police custody.
