South Richmond family seeks help after fire destroys home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A South Richmond family who lost their home in an early morning fire is looking for help from the community.

Mary Thompson and her sister Jamie Atkinson lost everything in the home they inherited from their grandparents.

“We have nowhere else to go right now,” Atkinson said.

The sisters, along with their elderly mother who suffers from mental illness, Mary’s husband and their six pets are staying at the LaQuinta Inn in Southside Richmond.

Thompson said their time at the hotel is coming to an end as their money runs low.

“It’s becoming such a hard time for us to stay sane at this point and all we need is a miracle, really,” Thompson said.

Thompson and her sister said their insurance company denied them emergency housing because the police remained in their grandparents name and never transferred over to them.

“My sister are titleholders to the deed of the house and they only wanted to honor temporary housing for my grandparents who are deceased,” Thompson said.

With options running out, the family wants help in anyway they can get it.

The family has a YouCaring online campaign to help raise money for food and a deposit for rental housing.