Police say man commits string of crimes after escaping a mental health evaluation in Hopewell

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in custody after a string of crimes from Hopewell to Chester.

Chesterfield County Police say Alphonso Johnson was having a mental health evaluation at John Randolph Medical Center in Hopewell on Friday when he escaped and allegedly stole a truck from the parking lot.

Police tell 8News Johnson drove the stolen truck to the James Mart on Harrowgate Road in Chester, leaving the truck and carjacking a woman’s 2000 Dodge Neon around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Chesterfield County Police say officers spotted the second stolen vehicle and the suspect lead them on a chase up I-95 north.

The pursuit ended in Prince George where Johnson was taken into custody.

Johnson was transported back to Chesterfield County where he is now behind bars.

