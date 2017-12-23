Man in custody for string of car thefts in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in custody for a string of car thefts in the Cascade Creek neighborhood, according to Chesterfield County Police.

A neighbor called police around 3:30 Saturday morning when they saw the suspect checking car doors. Officers tell 8News the man stole property from at least four or five cars overnight.

The suspect tried to run away, but officers were stopped him and took him into custody for larceny.

Chesterfield Police say they are attempting to contact all of the victims.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.