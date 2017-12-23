Man arrested and charged in string of car break-ins in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been arrested and charged in a string of car thefts in the Cascade Creek neighborhood, according to Chesterfield County Police.

Officers arrested Jaquise Winston and charged him with credit card Theft and Larceny.

A neighbor called police around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning when they saw the suspect checking car doors. Officers tell 8News the suspect stole property from at least four or five cars.

The suspect tried to run away, but officers were stopped him and took him into custody.

Chesterfield Police say this arrest was possible because a quick-thinking neighbor contacted police when they saw somebody checking car doors.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

