Henrico County man dies in Saturday morning crash

MECKLENBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 85 in Mecklenburg County took the life of a Henrico County man.

George Maida, 62, was driving south when he ran off the left side of the road, crashed into an embankment and ended up upside down in a body of water.

The Virginia State Police Search and Recovery Team divers recovered the Maida and the car in eight feet deep water. The car was completely submerged.

The crash remains under investigation.

