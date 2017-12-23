Goochland home “destroyed” in overnight fire

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A home in the Manakin-Sabot area is “destroyed” after an overnight fire, according to Goochland County Fire-Rescue.

The blaze was sparked in a 7,500 square-foot home on Ice Pond Cove just after midnight on Saturday. The Fire Chief says no one was inside the house and no one was hurt. Crews battled the blaze four hours and finally brought it under control early in the morning.

The fire department tells 8News the family was not living in the home at the time. Authorities say the house was under renovation and the family was planning to move in during the new year. The damage is estimated at about $2 million.

Investigators say the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.

