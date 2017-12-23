Glen Allen memorial gets new bench

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WRIC) – A family who lost their son in a car crash in 2008 shared a heartwarming update with 8News regarding the disappearance of a memorial bench for their deceased son.

Richard Berdugo sent photos of a new butterfly bench at their son’s memorial on Pouncey Tract Road.

The anonymous donor sent Berdugo’s family a note that reads as follows:

“I know its not new, its not yellow either but I bought this in my moms memory and have enjoyed seeing ‘yours’ everyday. The thought of no butterfly there made me sad. I’ve lost my mom and my husband and when I see Butterflys I know they are with me. Please accept this small token- from Heaven! XOXO”

The memorial honors his son Gregory Berdugo, who died in a car crash at the same spot in 2008.

Earlier this week, Berdugo’s mother noticed a yellow butterfly bench disappeared from their son’s memorial.