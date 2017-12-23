Family of four displaced after house fire in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fire officials say a family of four has been displaced due to a house fire.

Crews were dispatched to the 3000 block of Woodcliff Rd in reference to a house fire.

Once on scene heavy smoke was seen coming from the second floor.

An adult female and three juvenile females lived at the home at the time of the fire, but officials say no one was home when the fire started.

One dog, and two guinea pigs were inside the home when the fire started but none were harmed.

The fire started in the kitchen, but the cause is still unknown at this time, and is still under investigation.

There was $15,000 dollars worth of damage done to the home.

Police have one person of interest in custody, taken on unrelated charges.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.