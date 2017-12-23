Chesterfield woman dies after getting hit by car on I-95 ramp

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A pedestrian is dead after a two-car crash on a ramp to southbound I-95 from Route 10.

The Virginia State Police say a 34-year-old woman was crossing over the off and on ramp to get fuel for her disabled vehicle. She then tried going back to her car to get something she left.

She was hit by a car spinning her around, and then another car hit her. The woman died on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

