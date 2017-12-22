With Christmas days away, here are holiday hazards you may not know about

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With Christmas just days away, most families already have their decorations up.

But did you know that many of the most common holiday decorations can also pose a threat to you and your family if you aren’t careful?

8News recently spoke with Richmond Ambulance Authority to learn what you need to know to stay safe this holiday season.

Dr. Stephanie Louka with the RAA said to look around the house for dangers.

“The fourth most common calls to the poison control center is for plant exposure, and that increases around Christmas time because we have so many ornamental plants, the mistletoes, the hollies,” Dr. Louka said.

Doctor Louka said if leaves from a poinsettia are eaten, the result could be an upset stomach or vomiting. The reality is that holly is even more harmful to the human body.

“The toxin is in the berry itself which can cause red blood cells to break down,” Dr. Louka said. “And if a child eats as few as five and an adult eats as many as 20 to 30, they can get quite sick and can require hospitalization.”

And don’t forget to check your tinsel.

“You know those old decorations that great-grandma had and passed down because you know we have some old ornaments in our family and old decorations,” Dr. Louka said. “You know, if it’s before 1970, there’s a possibility that there is lead poisoning which could definitely hurt our kids.”

Doctor Louka recommends to always check the label when using a can of fake snow.

“Some of the snow itself, whether it’s in the can or loose, is made from a polymer that if it comes into contact with the eye can actually cause burning to the eye itself,” Dr. Louka said.

And if you own a snow globe made outside of the US, chances are the liquid inside is made of anti-freeze.

“If the family, kids manage to drink this, it’s not a good exposure because that’s one of the toxic alcohols that can be harmful,” Dr. Louka said. “Fortunately it is diluted down.”

