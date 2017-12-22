Wildlife center gives update on bobcat who survived 50-mile trip to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Wildlife Center of Virginia posted an update on the well-being of the bobcat who survived a 50-mile car ride in November.

A woman hit the animal in Gloucester on her way to work in Richmond, but she didn’t realize she had done so until she parked her car. Richmond Animal Care and Control sedated the bobcat and freed him from the grill of her car. Surprisingly, he was uninjured with the exception of a scratch on his back.

The wildlife center said on their website Thursday that he continues to enjoy his “rat slurries.” He is also “eating well and getting her medications in her food.”

Their staff even went out of their way to make the bobcat feel right at home for the holidays by providing him some Christmas tree branches as enrichment.

“Dr. Alexa continues to be encouraged by the Bobcat’s feisty attitude – she admits that checking on the bobcat is mildly terrifying each day since the Bobcat likes to growl and lunge at her human caregivers,” the update said.

