Veteran says dog given away without his knowledge

(WFLA) – Days before Christmas, a veteran working as a contractor in Kuwait says he is pleading with a Bay area family who adopted his dog, Precious, without his knowledge to give him back his dog.

Michael Takacs turned to Better Call Behnken to help him tell his story, in hopes the family will return the dog to him. Takacs says he trusted a friend to watch his dog while he was gone. He said he was saving money to fly Precious to New York to be with his wife. The couple is in the process of relocating there.

But this week, Takacs said he learned that his friend surrendered the dog to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, without any warning.

“I can’t believe this happened,” Takacs said. “I can’t believe someone else has my dog. It’s my dog, and I desperately want her back.”

Takacs shared his story on social media and begged the Humane Society to help him reunite with Precious.

Pam Backer, of the Humane Society, says Precious was not microchipped. She says the shelter waited the required three days before preparing Precious to be adopted.

Within days, Precious had a new home.

Backer said she has called the new family several times to make sure they are aware of Takacs and that he is begging to get his dog back. The family, she said, refuses to bring the dog back, saying they have fallen in love with her.

“One thing is sure,” Backer said. “This is a very loved little dog.”

Backer said she feels bad for Takacs but cannot force the adoptive family to bring Precious back.

She stressed that every dog should be microchipped. If that had been the case, she said, the dog would have been held for seven days, giving them time to find Takacs.

Takacs said he’s learned that lesson the hard way and prays the family will have compassion.

“I understand they love Precious, I understand why,” Takacs said. “But I have loved her for nearly three years. They have had her only days. She’s my dog.”

