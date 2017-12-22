Richmond Wildlife Center creates “wish list” for Louisa animals

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Wildlife Center is asking for donations to help care for dozens of animals it took in from a hoarding situation in Louisa County.

There are guinea pigs, birds, goats and other animals that need medical care and have other special requirements. The wildlife center created an Amazon wish list to get the items it needs. To view the list and donate, click here.

