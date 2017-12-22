Richmond Division of the FBI sits down with 8News

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — As many people get ready to travel and spend time with family and friends during the holiday season, the FBI wants citizens to always be on alert.

Special Agent Adam Lee of the Richmond Division of the FBI tells 8News that for now, no terrorist threats are in the works for the area.

“I want to make absolutely clear, there is no threat stream affecting the Commonwealth that we’re aware of right now,” Special Agent Lee said. “We live in an area, a region with high-value targets. Certainly in the nation’s capital just north of us here, and there are other reasons this is an attractive area if somebody wants to make an impact.”

Because of this the FBI is on heightened alert and is asking people to keep an eye on their surroundings.

If you see somebody acting suspiciously, place a call to the FBI. Lee says some people are afraid to reach out, but those with concerns should know that the FBI handles these matters confidentially and professionally.

“Give us a call. Let us have that conversation with you. It may be nothing,” Lee said. “What we would ask for folks to look out for is a behavioral view of folks. Are they acting in a suspicious way? Are they doing things that within the context don’t make sense?”

