Resurgence of scup leads to more quota for historic fishery

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Federal fishing regulators say one of the oldest fisheries in the country can expand in the coming years because of the resurgence of a species of small fish.

According to The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, scup can withstand more fishing due to increases in stock size. Scup are East Coast fish that have been harvested commercially since Colonial times.

The scup fishery is still very active from Massachusetts to Virginia. Fishermen have brought more than 14 million pounds of the fish to land in every year since 2011.

NOAA says the commercial scup quota will be increased by 38 percent. The recreational quota will be increased by 41 percent. The agency says the new catch limits replace allowances for 2018 that had been established two years ago.

