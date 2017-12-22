Police respond to incident at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV/WBAY) — Police report a suspect is in custody after an apparent threat at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, home of the Green Bay Packers.

ABC affiliate WBAY said that a former employee of a company providing food services at the stadium rammed his vehicle into a car in the parking lot, chased a victim and drove into a storage area in the stadium.

The incident happened Friday afternoon.

The incident was initially reported as an active shooter situation, however, police are now saying that no people were hurt. 6 cars were damaged during the incident.

Smith says it started as a dispute between the suspect and another employee of the food services contractor. The suspect did not work for the Packers. The suspect had been fired from the company earlier in the month due to a fight with another employee.

The suspect showed up Friday at the Green Bay Police Department to make a complaint. About 20 minutes later he drove to Lambeau Field.

Green Bay Police were called to Lambeau Field at about 1:07 p.m.

The Packers play the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

