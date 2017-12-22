Police: Elderly couple said 60 pounds of pot were Christmas gifts

YORK, Ne. — A couple in their 80’s, who was busted with 60 pounds of marijuana, intended to gift the drug as Christmas presents, according to police.

The York-News Times reports Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83 of Clearlake Oaks, Calif., were found to be in possession of more than $330,000 worth of marijuana. Following a traffic stop initiated by the York County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday, Dec. 19, officers said they detected a strong odor from the vehicle.

That’s when a canine was brought in and alerted authorities of marijuana., described as a high grade, said York County’s Sheriff’s Office officials.

Police say the marijuana was found inside boxes located in the couple’s Toyota Tacoma pickup topper and later seized.

The pair, who police say were headed to Vermont, was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp. Both are being held at the York County Jail, the paper reports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

