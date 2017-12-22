Petersburg Police seek robbery suspect with ‘history of violence’

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Petersburg are asking for the public’s help locating a robbery suspect.

Christopher Jones, 22, is wanted for robbery in addition to nine other warrants. Jones has a history of violence, according to police, and the public is asked not to approach him.

Jones is described as a 5-foot-1, 174-pound male. His last known address is in the 7000 block of Serena Lane in Chesterfield County.

Anyone with information about Jones’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

