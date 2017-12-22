Missing Prince William County child found safe

UPDATE: Brenden Escobar has been located and is safe, according to the Prince William County County Police Department.

————————————–

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered child.

The investigation revealed that Brenden Escobar, 12, left his home located in the 3000 block of Forestdale Ave. in Woodbridge voluntarily around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Escobar is described as a Hispanic, 4 feet 8 inches tall, 90 pounds with brown hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing grey pants

Police say Escobar is believed to be in need of assistance which qualifies him as being endangered.

Anyone with information on Brenden’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

