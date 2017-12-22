Man in critical condition after stabbing in Richmond’s Museum District

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are investigating after a stabbing left a man with serious, life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon.

They were called to the 2800 block of West Grace Street around 4:30 p.m. This is in Richmond’s Museum District, near the intersection with Boulevard.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital for treatment of stab wounds to the chest.

At this point, no suspect information has been provided by police.

