Man found guilty of killing U.S. soldier during custody exchange in Stafford County

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man who was charged with murdering a U.S. soldier during a custody exchange in Stafford County in 2016 was found guilty in court Friday.

Corey Andrew Terry, 27, was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Austen Tyler Agnor. He will be sentenced on March 26.

Police said Terry shot Agnor during a custody exchange, which escalated into a domestic dispute, at the Exxon gas station located at 1049 Courthouse Road on Friday, May 20.

After firing several shots, police said Terry fled the scene across Courthouse Road and onto the southbound ramp of I-95. He was later apprehended by a Virginia State Trooper near the intersection of American Legion Road and Jefferson Davis Highway.

According to officials at Fort Lee, Angor was a private in the U.S. Army. He had been in the military for only six months — completing his basic training at Fort Leonard Wood in Pulaski County, Missouri and recently receiving his practical nursing training at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas. He was set to begin his first duty assignment at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C. this week.

Terry is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

