Man arrested for 33 sex crimes with 2 minors

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon man was arrested and charged for 33 different sex-crime crimes in relation to 2 minors, Gresham Police said.

Travis Dick, 23, met the girls in the Gresham community and furthered his relationship with them through social media, police said.

Police said he wasn’t related to either victim.

Dick will be in court tomorrow.

Gresham Police believe there could be more victims and they said they want to talk to anyone else who may have had inappropriate contact with him.

They can call Detective Turnage at 503.618.3136.

