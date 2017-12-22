Local non-profit asks for van for girls this Christmas

NORTH CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — An organization dedicated to educating and empowering young women called Girls for a Change is asking for help this holiday season to allow them to take students on field trips.

To do this, the group needs a van.

It’s a busy morning at Girls For a Change in North Chesterfield.

“What I like the best is like um making crafts and cooperating with the other girls,” said 5th grader Tyneka Wilson.

1,200 girls in 3rd through 8th grades spend time here making holiday decorations, taking part in STEM education, and developing confidence.

“I learned how to be bold and not doubt myself,” said 5th grader Turay Dedeaux. “They were my own sisters. They take care of me and I take care of them.”

But for girls like Turay, transportation can be hard to find.

“Since our parents are always working and working hard, we maybe have no care for us. So we could come here and do activities until it’s time for us to leave,” Turay said.

Only one school out of 46 that participates in the program can drop girls off at the center.

Right now the organization rents vans or buses, but say they’ve paid $15,000 so far this year in order to do it.

“It’s extremely expensive,” said Girls for a Change CEO Angela Patton. “So it is best for us to be able to think about how to use our money wisely so we can serve more girls.”

The organization is raising money to buy its own van, but it’s seven thousand dollars short of its $20,000 goal.

“The van would allow us to pick girls up at multiple locations and bring them here for an extended day for parents who need that support,” said Patton. “But more so for girls who need that support with homework. They need that different type of engagement.”

Patton is pleading for the community to help so additional girls can participate in the programs.

“An investment,” said Patton. “An investment in our community, to really lift up our girls.

If you would like to make a donation to help Girls for a Change buy a bus, you can do so here.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.