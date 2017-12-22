Friday is last day to request gubernatorial inauguration tickets

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Interested in attending next month’s gubernatorial inauguration in Richmond? Today (Friday, Dec. 22) is the last day to request a ticket.

The January 13 inauguration of Governor-elect Ralph Northam is free and open to the public, however, due to limited seating, tickets will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

Click here to request your ticket.

Reminder: Requesting a ticket DOES NOT guarantee admittance into the ceremony. You will be notified via email whether or not your request was fulfilled.

