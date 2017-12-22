Family pleads for son’s memorial bench to be returned at crash site

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WRIC) — A family who lost their son in a car crash in 2008 is pleading for the return of a memorial bench in his honor.

For nearly two years, a yellow butterfly bench filled the space near the memorial for Gregory Bergudo.

Earlier this week, Gregory’s mother Mishela Monce noticed the bench’s disappearance.

“In nine years, nobody has ever touched anything out there, ever, ever, ever, ever,” Monce said.

The memorial is at a spot along Pouncey Tract Road where Bergudo was killed in a car crash on October 11, 2008.

An anonymous donor brought the yellow aluminum bench in the summer of 2016.

Now, both Monce and Gregory’s father Richard Berdugo are hoping for its safe return.

“We just pray to God that the right person comes to say sorry and we don’t even have to know who did it, just put it back,” Berdugo said.

The parents regularly visit the memorial around Gregory’s birthday and decorate it during the holidays.

Gregory would have been 31 years old.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.