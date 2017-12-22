Ceremony held for recent graduates of Hanover County Criminal Justice Academy

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A ceremony was held Friday for six recruits from the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office who graduated from the Hanover County Criminal Justice Academy.

Over the past 22 weeks, each graduate successfully completed over 820 hours of instruction. In addition, the recruits were tested on over 1300 training objectives established by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.

Five of the graduates will enter into their final phase of their training as patrol deputies where they will spend at least 12 weeks with a field training officer. One graduate will receive additional training as a court services deputy.

In addition to the Hanover graduates, one recruit from the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office also graduated from the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Justice Academy.

Anyone interested in learning more about a career in law enforcement with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is encouraged to contact us at (804) 365-6110.

