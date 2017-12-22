Arrest warrant issued for Florida attorney accused of making porn videos with inmates

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL (WFLA) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a Tampa lawyer who is accused of making pornographic videos with inmates at two jails in Tampa Bay.

Earlier this week, NBC4 sister station WFLA reported that Andrew Spark, 54, was caught in a private visitation room Sunday at the Pinellas County Jail with his pants down.

Investigators say for several months, Spark had sexual encounters with Antoinette Rose Napolitano, an inmate at the jail, and would offer money in exchange for sex and film these encounters on his iPad.

The Florida Bar Association has since launched an investigation into the alleged improper conduct.

Now, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says he engaged in improper conduct with another inmate at the Falkenberg Road Jail.

Investigators say Spark took pictures of the encounter and jail records show Spark communicated with the inmate and deposited money into the inmate’s jail account. The inmate is not being named at this time.

Spark now faces charges of introduction/possession of contraband into a detention facility and solicitation for prostitution.

