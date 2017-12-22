Adopt a Furry Friend: Stuffing

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Meet our furry friend of the week, Stuffing.

The one-year-old calico was transferred to the Richmond SPCA from the Henrico County shelter two weeks ago.

Tabitha Treloar with the Richmond SPCA says Stuffing is incredibly sweet and loves to be held.

The adoption fee for Stuffing and all adult cats at the Richmond SPCA is 50 percent off during our Real Housecats of RVA adoption special.

If you are interested in adopting Stuffing, contact the adoption hotline at 804-521-1307. The Richmond SPCA adoption center will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

