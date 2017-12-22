Fatigue blamed for crash that killed 6-year-old on I-85 in Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A child was killed in a crash in Dinwiddie County Friday morning, authorities say.

The single-vehicle crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Interstate 85 south at mile marker 60.

Investigators said that the crash happened when a 2007 Hyundai Veracruz driven by Larhonda C. Coleman of Carrollton, Georgia, ran off the left side of the road, causing Coleman to lose control. The vehicle then veered right off the road and into a post and a culvert before overturning multiple times.

Coleman and a man who was riding in the front passenger seat suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, 6-year-old Anthony Tyrone Coleman, Jr. died from his injuries at the scene. Police said that Anthony was not wearing any child safety restraints at the time of the accident.

His mother has been charged with reckless driving, failure to secure a child, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Police said that fatigue was to blame for the crash.

The incident is still under investigation.

