6-year-old killed by stray bullet after deputies opened fire on burglary suspect

SCHERTZ, Texas (KXAN) — A little boy shot and killed when deputies in Texas opened fire on a burglary suspect at a mobile home park has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirms Kameron Prescott, 6, died on Thursday afternoon. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar originally said the victim was 7 years old.

The incident started on Thursday around 11 a.m. when a car was reported stolen in the area of Farm to Market 1518 and Schaefer Road in northeast Bexar County. Authorities were told to look for a female suspect in her 30s.

When deputies found her hiding in a closet, she allegedly told the deputy she had a weapon and was going to shoot the deputy. Salazar said a weapon was shown. When she took off running, the deputy chased after her and during that time she pointed her weapon at the deputy, Salazar explained. While on the foot chase, the deputy called for backup. The suspect ended up at a mobile home park about 1 mile away.

When deputies found her on Nu Pecan Grove, authorities said it appeared she was trying to break into a mobile home and that’s when four deputies fired shots.

“Something in the way that suspect presented to the deputies, placed these deputies in direct fear for their lives, they fired several shots each at the suspect,” Salazar said. “The suspect was shot at least several times that we know of, she fell there and died at the scene.”

One of the bullets struck Prescott, who was inside the home with two adults and another child. The sheriff said they’re still trying to determine who fired the shot that killed the boy.

The suspect had no connection to the victim’s family. While the sheriff originally said there was an exchange of gunfire, in his second news conference of the day he said it appears the suspect did not have a weapon on her when she was shot and killed.

