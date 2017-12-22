Man killed in Ashland head-on collision ID’d

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities have identified the man killed in a head-on collision in Ashland as Keith Bruce, 54, of Doswell.

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on Route 54, just east of Mt. Hermon Road. There, officers responded to the 10200 block of East Patrick Henry Road for a head-on collision involving two vehicles, each occupied by only the driver, police said.

Bruce was transported by EMS and pronounced dead at VCU Health Systems, police added. The other driver was treated and released by EMS at the scene.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

