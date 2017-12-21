Victims of brutal beating in Henrico looking for leads decades later

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico family is looking for answers to a brutal beating that dates back decades.

On July 19th, 1991 a man walked into Hubbard Auto Sales on Brook Road and attacked the owner and his pregnant daughter with a wrench.

“The guy hit daddy first,” explains Stephanie Proffitt. She was Stephanie Cotner at the time and she was seven months pregnant.

“How do you beat somebody, you know, like that,” says Proffitt, “a pregnant woman. I just don’t understand why,”

Her baby survived, but Proffitt can’t remember her son Trey’s birth because she was in a coma with serious brain damage. Three months after the beating, she woke up.

“When I woke up, I couldn’t talk. I could say no, home and mom and that was it,” adds Proffitt.

Her speech is still affected and Proffitt lost strength and motor skills on the right of side of her body. Once right-handed, she had to learn to do everything with her left.

Proffitt and her family still believe police can catch the man who caused them so much pain.

They hope people will look at the sketches of how the suspect looked in 1991 and how he might look now.

“I think somebody knows something,” explains Proffitt, “I want to see him like I’m seeing you and ask him why.”

Her father Walter Hubbard also suffered serious injuries in the attack. He closed the dealership and passed away in 2011 never knowing who was responsible.

If the man in the sketches looks familiar, or you have information that can help, please call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000.

