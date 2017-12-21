VCU’s spark plug Marcus Santos-Silva

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After holding off his former team VCU on December 5th, Texas Longhorns head coach Shaka Smart praised many facets of the program he left behind. One player left a lasting impression.

VCU’s Marcus Santos-Silva had eight points and six rebounds in the loss to the Longhorns that night but impressed Smart and much of the VCU basketball community with his toughness and aggression. A work ethic that stems from his first time playing basketball in his freshman year of high school to prove any doubters wrong about his potential on the court.