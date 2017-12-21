US appeals court denies stay of transgender military ban

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A federal appeals court has denied a Trump administration request to delay the Jan. 1 start date for transgender people to enlist in the military.

A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals wrote in a two-paragraph order Thursday that the administration’s request was denied.

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter in July that the government would not allow transgender people to serve in the military. Several legal challenges to that proposed ban are ongoing.

The Pentagon said last week that the enlistment of transgender recruits will start Jan. 1 and go on amid the legal battles.

The order came in a lawsuit filed on behalf of six current members of the armed forces who are transgender.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.