The Latest: Girl convicted in Slender Man stabbing sentenced

One of two Wisconsin girls who tried to kill a classmate to win favor with a fictional horror character named Slender Man has been sentenced to 25 years in a mental hospital.

Anissa Weier (ah-NEE’-sah WY’-ur) pleaded guilty in August to being a party to attempted second-degree intentional homicide, but she claimed she wasn’t responsible for her actions because she was mentally ill. In September, a jury agreed.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren on Thursday sentenced the 16-year-old Weier to be hospitalized for 25 years from the date of the crime, which would keep her institutionalized until age 37.

Weier apologized in brief comments in court and said she accepted responsibility.

She and Morgan Geyser (GY’-zer) lured Payton Leutner (LYT’-ner) into a wooded park near Milwaukee in 2014. Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times while Weier urged her on. Leutner survived.

All three girls were 12 years old at the time.

