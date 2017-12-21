Teen accused of shooting Portsmouth officer to be tried as adult

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A teenager accused of shooting a police officer in Portsmouth will be tried as an adult.

Police say 15-year-old Will Patterson shot officer Angelina Baaklini as she tried to take him into custody. They say Baaklini recognized him as a runaway, and was trying to escort him home.

WAVY’s Chris Horne reports Patterson will be charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer.

