Teen accused of shooting Portsmouth officer to be tried as adult

Kevin Green Published:
The scene in Portsmouth Nov. 6, 2017, where police said an officer was shot multiple times. (Credit: WAVY/Walter Hildebrand).

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A teenager accused of shooting a police officer in Portsmouth will be tried as an adult.

Police say 15-year-old Will Patterson shot officer Angelina Baaklini as she tried to take him into custody. They say Baaklini recognized him as a runaway, and was trying to escort him home.

WAVY’s Chris Horne reports Patterson will be charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.

Related Posts