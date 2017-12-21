Richmond mayor recaps first year in office

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney is almost through with his first year in office as Richmond’s mayor.

In just his first week, he dealt with a snowstorm. Ever since he has faced challenges ranging from school funding to crime to protests for and against Confederate Monuments erected over 100 years ago.

8News Reporter Tracey Smith caught up with the mayor Thursday to recap the year’s successes and challenges.

Stoney ran on a campaign promise of funding Richmond’s city schools. And now he has a school facilities plan that will cost over $220 million. He said he has his work cut out for him in 2018.

“My job is to find the dollars to fund such a plan,” he said.

Mayor Stoney has called himself the education mayor.

And as he sat down to look back on his first year in office, 8News asked him what residents can expect from him when it comes to finding the money to fund Richmond Public Schools.

“We’re going to look at everything we have. Everything is going to be on the table in terms of finding that sort of revenue,” Stoney said. “Then we can put those dollars to a plan that allows that child to be put in a high-quality facility as quickly as possible.”

This year, the school system hired new Superintendent Jason Kamras who is coming to Richmond from Washington DC.

Stoney said the key to Kamras’ success is the city and the school board working together to help the school system.

“We have to put getting something done before politics and I think we can do that,” Stoney said.

Topics of funding also trickle over to the Richmond Police Department.

Stoney said the city is investing in law enforcement, giving officers a pay increase, while also working toward having a fully staffed department to help combat the city’s rising crime rates.

“We’re getting back up to the strength of 750 sworn officers allowing us to put officers on the beat in some of our high-crime areas of the city,” Stoney said.

Stoney also made headlines this year when he announced what options his Monument Avenue Commission would consider.

“The whole scope has to be considered from adding an explanation on who these individuals are, why these monuments were put there in terms of context, to removal as well,” Stoney said.

He said this upcoming year will also focus on the city being transparent, following the advice he received early on.

“I want folks to know why we do what we do. We strive for excellence here. Mediocracy and being average is not acceptable any longer here. City Hall, we are not 100 percent perfect, but every single day we work towards that excellence,” Stoney said.

Mayor Stoney said the job has been 24/7 since he took over, but he has enjoyed every bit of it.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.