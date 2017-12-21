Police: Texas baby found alive after mother fatally stabbed

HOUSTON (AP) — The 6-week-old daughter of a woman who was stabbed to death has been found alive in a Houston apartment.

Police announced on Twitter that Shamali Flores was found early Thursday and appears unharmed. She’s being evaluated at a hospital.

Police have provided no other details, including who was with Shamali when she was discovered or how police they knew to look for the baby at the southwest Houston home. Police officials said at a news conference Wednesday that the person who took Shamali likely knows her family.

Investigators have not identified a suspect in the death Tuesday of the girl’s mother, 33-year-old Carolina Flores. They say the child’s father is not a suspect.

Police plan to release more information later Thursday.

