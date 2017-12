RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond said a person was hospitalized Thursday night after a vehicle flipped on Midlothian Turnpike.

Police said that the crash happened at the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and German School Road before 11 p.m. and involved two vehicles.

Police said the person suffered minor injuries but is expected to recover.

