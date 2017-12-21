Pair sought for theft at Walmart in Tappahannock

ESSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives are seeking the public’s help identifying two suspects linked to larceny in Tappahannock.

The incident occurred at a Tappahannock-area Walmart on December 8, where police say a man and a woman entered the department store, located at 1660 Tappahannock Blvd., and removed several electronic items.

The first suspect was described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall with a slight build and beard. The second suspect was described as a white female, 20-25 years of age, standing 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 7 inches with long dark hair.

The pair were seen leaving the business in a dark-colored, four-door sedan with a sunroof. Police say the car could possibly be a Nissan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tappahannock Police Department at 804-443-3992 or 804-443-3347. Tips can be sent anonymously through the police department’s website at www.tapp-pd.org.

___

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.