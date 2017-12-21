Ohio family gives unique gift to child’s teachers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Finding the perfect gift can be stressful, and the list of recipients seems to grow every year.

Many people include their children’s teachers on the gift list and one Miami Valley family decided the usual gift ideas would not suffice. The family lives in Dayton, Ohio and has a child in elementary school. We are not naming the school.

DJ Sommers posted about the gift idea on his Twitter feed:

My parents always get our elementary school teachers a present around Christmas. Typically something small like a candle or flower to say thank you. This year they got them bottles of wine & replaced the labels with their own with my brother on them… Happy holidays pic.twitter.com/hErPgrjX44 — DJ Sommers (@Sommers_DJ) December 18, 2017

According to the post, DJ’s parents bought bottles of wine and replaced the label with a photo of one of their sons and the inscription, “Our Child might be the reason you drink so enjoy this bottle on us!”

There is no word about the reaction of the recipients, or how the student on the label felt about the gift.

