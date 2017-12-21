Ohio Catholic priest takes his own life amid allegations involving a minor

NEW ALBANY, OH (WCMH) — The pastor of the Church of the Resurrection in New Albany, Ohio has taken his own life amid multiple allegations against him.

The Diocese of Columbus confirms Father James Csaszar killed himself in Chicago.

Father Csaszar has been on administrative leave since November 7th after the diocese was made aware of excessive and questionable text and telephone communications with a minor. He was also being investigated for potential misuse of church funds while serving as pastor of St. Rose Parish in New Lexington.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was conducting the investigation at the time of Father Csaszar’s death.

The Diocese released the following statement:

We are reminded throughout sacred scripture that God our Father is loving, merciful, compassionate and forgiving. We also know that in his years of priestly ministry Fr. Csaszar did many good things for the people that he served in his parish assignments. And so we ask that everyone pray for Father Csaszar, his family, friends, and parishioners during this most difficult time.

