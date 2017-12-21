Man hospitalized after being shot in leg in Whitcomb Court; police looking for 2 suspects

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are looking for two suspects who they say are suspects in a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon in Whitcomb Court.

Police said that they got a call about a shooting at 4:46 p.m. When they arrived at the scene in the 2300 block of Bethel Street, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police said that they are currently looking for two young men who were last seen walking toward Ambrose Street.

