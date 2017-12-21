Man and dog rescued from townhouse fire in Henrico’s east end

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital after a fire in Henrico’s east end.

Fire officials say they also rescued a dog from the townhome next to the one that was on fire.

The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Hickorywood Circle.

When firefighters arrived, flames were shooting from a second-floor window in the back of the house. Shortly thereafter, firefighters were able to control the blaze, and the man was pulled from the house.

The fire is currently being investigated by the fire marshal.

