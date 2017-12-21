Goochland Sheriff’s Office says dog that killed owner showed aggression previously

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland Sheriff’s Office is now saying that one of the dogs involved in a violent attack that killed Bethany Stephens had shown signs of aggression previously.

While Stephens had raised Tonka since he was a puppy, her other dog Pacman was initially adopted by another young woman.

That young woman had the dog for about a year.

According to the sheriff’s office, the dog snapped at the previous owner on a couple of occasions while she was pregnant. As a result, the previous owner didn’t feel comfortable keeping the dog and so she allowed Stephens to adopt from her.

The two dogs were from the same litter.

Both dogs are now at the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service’s lab for a necropsy to determine if they had rabies.

