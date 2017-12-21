Apple admits it’s slowing down your old iPhone

CUPERTINO, CA (WCMH) — Apple is reportedly admitting to slowing down older iPhones, but the company says they have good reason to.

On Wednesday, reports say Apple slows down iPhones because of battery problems, according to CNN.

Older batteries can cause iPhones to shut down without warning.

So to prevent that the company reportedly says it has created software that manages batteries as they age.

The software is said to slow down devices to keep them functional, but only when needed.

Apple says the iPhone SE, iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 are all impacted.

