Amelia County Schools experiencing $1 million budget shortfall

AMELIA COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — Amelia County Public Schools Superintendent Jack McKinley spoke with 8News about measures the school district is taking to trim costs. On Wednesday, the school district announced there would be no school on Friday of this week as a cost-saving measure.

As a result of classes starting two weeks earlier than usual, McKinley says that left the budget $1,000,000 short because of an oversight that occurred during a transition within the financial department.

“I would reassure our parents that we’re in close communication, in collaboration with the county, with the school board, with our finance team,” McKinley said. “And we are working now to do everything we can to get in front of this problem.”

Measures being taken to help balance things out include:

Hiring freeze — no new hiring of personnel until further notice

Budget freeze — essential spending only in the areas of buses, food services, utilities, essential repairs, essential fuel, payroll

All other categories are frozen until further notice

Use of substitutes frozen — employees may take approved leave per supervisor approval, but coverage and staffing will have to take place from within each building’s staff. Long-term substitutes may only be used in place of an employee on approved FMLA

“We’re doing everything we can, including utility savings within buildings on a day to day basis. Using existing staff to cover the use of substitutes,” McKinley added.

McKinley said the issue will also be taken care of before the end of the school year.

