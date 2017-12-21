3 hurt, 1 with life-threatening injuries, after car crashes into power pole

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three people were injured when their vehicle ran into an electric pole in Richmond’s west end Thursday evening. One of the occupants suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police said the crash happened near the intersection of Tuckahoe and Grove Avenue.

All three occupants were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Many homes in the area are currently suffering power outages as a result of the crash.

Dominion Energy employees are at the scene working to clean up and restore power.

