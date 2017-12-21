25 dads recognized as unsung heroes at ‘Father Christmas’ banquet

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Twenty-five fathers were recognized as unsung heroes in Richmond this week.

‘The Relationship Foundation of Virginia’ hosted its 3rd annual Father Christmas banquet. Each lucky dad was treated to lunch at The Jefferson and also received a $100 gift card.

“The children that do have their father there definitely have a better chance of not dropping out of school, of not becoming a teenage parent, of growing up and graduating high school, so just having the dads present is key, and that’s why we want to make sure we recognize these great dads,” Chris Beach with the Relationship Foundation said.

There were more than 100 dads nominated for the award.

